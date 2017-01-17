Kylie Jenner Denies Launching Cosmetics Line in Nigeria

Following reports that Kylie Jenner (Kardashian) has launched her cosmectics line in Nigeria, the reality star has come out to denial the story via twitter. When asked by a Nigerian on the micro blogging site, Kylie said her cosmetics line isn’t launching in Nigeria. See the tweet and her response below.

The post Kylie Jenner Denies Launching Cosmetics Line in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

