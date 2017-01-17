Pages Navigation Menu

Kylie Jenner Denies Launching Cosmetics Line in Nigeria

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following reports that Kylie Jenner (Kardashian) has launched her cosmectics line in Nigeria, the reality star has come out to denial the story via twitter. When asked by a Nigerian on the micro blogging site, Kylie said her cosmetics line isn’t launching in Nigeria. See the tweet and her response below.

