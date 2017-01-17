Kyrgyzstan observes day of mourning after deadly plane crash
The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan has observed a day of mourning on Tuesday after a plane crash killed at least 37 people the day before. The four-engine cargo jet, a Boeing 747-400 operated by Turkish company ACT Airlines, was traveling from Hong Kong to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, when it crashed while attempting to land…
