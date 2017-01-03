Kyrgyzstan working with Turkey to identify Istanbul attacker

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan are in “constant contact’’ with Turkish investigators to help identify the main suspect in the Istanbul nightclub attack, following media reports that he may hail from Central Asia.

“In connection with the possible involvement of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, representatives of the state committee for national security are in constant contact with Turkish authorities,’’ the committee’s Rakhat Sulaimanov said.

One man had been questioned, Sulaimanov said, but “there is no evidence of his involvement in a terrorist act’’.

He was released after questioning, but the investigation was ongoing, Sulaimanov said.

The post Kyrgyzstan working with Turkey to identify Istanbul attacker appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

