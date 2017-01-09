La La Land Breaks Record For Most Golden Globe Awards
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have sashayed their way into Golden Globe history after the musical in which they play leading roles, La La Land, won seven awards on Sunday night. Winning in every category it was nominated, La La Land has now broken the Golden Globe record for the most awards for a single film. It swept the …
The post La La Land Breaks Record For Most Golden Globe Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG