Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

La La Land’s sway no proof of Oscars glory – Sky News

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Sky News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
La La Land's sway no proof of Oscars glory
Sky News
The BAFTA-nominated musical won a record number of awards at the Golden Globes, but Oscars success won't come easily. 14:52, UK, Tuesday 10 January 2017. La La Land follows a jazz pianist falling for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Video: Watch …
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling land in Paris as La La Land leads the BAFTA nominationsDaily Mail
Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone Arrive In Paris To Promote La La LandX17 Online
The Golden Globes: Black Hollywood ReignsChicago Defender
MTV.com –Christian Science Monitor –Hollywood Reporter –New Jersey Herald
all 1,384 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.