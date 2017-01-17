La Liga: Five things we learned from league

Sevilla cut the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to just a point by inflicting Real’s first defeat in 40 games with a dramatic late turnaround to win 2-1 on Sunday.

Here, AFP Sports looks at the ramifications of that result among five things we learned from week 18 in La Liga:

– Sevilla prove title credentials

Sevilla have hung onto the coattails of Madrid all season, but still lacked a statement win to prove they can go all the way across 38 games with the European champions and Barcelona.

They now have it and the way it came about will have many at the Sanchez Pizjuan believing there is the possible air of champions around Jorge Sampaoli‘s men.

So often on Real’s Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run they have bailed themselves out with late goals.

This time round, they were on the receiving end as a Sergio Ramos own goal five minutes from time and Stevan Jovetic‘s stoppage time winner on his La Liga debut breathed new life into the title race.

– Barca backups show their worth

Despite investing heavily to improve the depth of their squad before the campaign, Barcelona have seen precious little reward so far this season.

However, Luis Enrique rolled the dice with the likes of Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan with Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Neymar rested for Las Palmas‘ visit on Saturday and was rewarded with a comprehensive 5-0 win.

Gomes provided his first assist, Vidal his first Barca goal and Turan also netted as Enrique happily admitted afterwards he has a bigger squad to count on for the rest of the campaign than he thought.

– Relief for Valencia

Valencia are still undergoing their worst season in living memory, but there were finally some reasons to smile on Sunday as a first league win at home since September eased fears of relegation.

A 2-1 victory over Espanyol lifted Los Che four points clear of the bottom three, none of whom seem capable of putting together a run needed to get themselves out of trouble.

And there was also the arrival of a new striker to celebrate as Italian international Simone Zaza signed on loan from Juventus.

– Draw further dooms Granada, Osasuna

There was a golden chance for one of the bottom two to gain some ground this weekend as Granada hosted Osasuna at Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Between them they had managed just two wins in 34 La Liga games this season and they remain with just one win apiece after a 1-1 draw that does little to help either’s case of beating the drop.

– Alaves finally undone on the road

Alaves are enjoying an excellent campaign on their return to the top flight as they sit comfortably in mid-table and have a great chance to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals as they face second division Alcorcon in the last eight this week.

The secret to former Liverpool and Valencia defender Mauricio Pellegrino‘s men’s success has been their sensational form on the road.

After snatching a point away to Atletico Madrid on the opening day and winning at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in September, Alaves had gone over 450 minutes without conceding away in the league until Nemanja Radoja’s last minute winner handed Celta Vigo a 1-0 win at Balaidos.

