La Liga: Real Madrid equal Barca’s unbeaten record

Real Madrid on Saturday equalled FC Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu. The European champions had ended FC Barcelona’s record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou. Now, they have not been beaten since going down 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their 2015/2016 UEFA Champions League quarter-final meeting last April.

