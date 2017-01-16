Pages Navigation Menu

Labour threatens showdown over plans to increase fuel price

Jan 16, 2017

Fuel

The Nigeria Labour Congress has informed the Federal Government that Nigerians will not take another fuel price increase in view of the harsh economic situation in the country. The Federal Government had started paying subsidy on fuel as a result of the increase in the landing cost and total cost of fuel from N122.03 and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

