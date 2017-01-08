Lack of structures bane of football supporters’ clubs — Olowoake

Bayo Olowoake, the Global President of Stationery Stores Football Supporters Trust, says that the bane of football supporters clubs in Nigeria was lack of defined structures. Olowoake made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos while commenting on Stationery Stores Supporters Club’s plans to get the…

The post Lack of structures bane of football supporters’ clubs — Olowoake appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

