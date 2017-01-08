Lack of structures bane of football supporters’ clubs — Olowoake
Bayo Olowoake, the Global President of Stationery Stores Football Supporters Trust, says that the bane of football supporters clubs in Nigeria was lack of defined structures. Olowoake made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos while commenting on Stationery Stores Supporters Club’s plans to get the…
