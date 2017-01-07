Lacunas In The National Assembly

Legislative affairs are the cardinal prerequisites to democracy; as a matter of fact one can never over emphasize the need for legislators as a potent tool for effective representation of the masses which will in turn harness growth and development. But who are these legislators? And why is their relevance so crucial to the survival of democracy?

A legislator is a member of the legislature (national/ state assembly) who writes and passes laws, saddled with the responsibility of making, changing and repealing laws for peace, order and good governance of the federation. In addition to confirmation of major appointments by the executives, scrutinizing bills, cross checking the conduct of government institutions and officials as lucidly elaborated in section 4 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The bicameral nature of the Nigerian national assembly constitutes 109 members of the red chambers, 360 for the green chambers, which totaled to 469 legislators. But despite these enormous number of man power allegedly advocating for our interest, can we honestly say they are living up to the hype? Considering the luxurious allowances accrued in terms of accommodation, house maintenance, domestic staff, entertainment, newspaper, wardrobe, personal assistant, vehicle / maintenance, utility, recess, not to exclude basic salary, constituency allowance, and severance gratuity.

However, should the masses only expect legislative affairs from their legislators? Most especially in the agonizing times of economic recession, where aggressive out of the box strategies are desperately needed to salvage the sinking ship.

What else have they left out to the little they are doing? The answer is being characterized by abysmal performance in terms of attracting and stimulating investments in their individual constituencies.

Nigeria has 774 LGA, each with unique promising untapped potentials in dynamic economies, at home and beyond borders, a such each NASS member should go back to run a feasibility analysis about the prospect of raw materials available in his/her respective constituent. Scout for businessmen/ companies with the foresight of investing in that type of raw material, locally and internationally. Organize business seminars so as to make an appealing proposal that will appease the investors, facilitating the C of O acquisition process and consistently voicing to the executives about the provision of a more even flexible yet inviting tax policy. When gold is struck from such endeavors, employment and government generated revenues shall experience an inevitable hike which will catalyze growth and have a net resultant positive effect on the economy.

For example, cassava is one of the chief ingredient in the production of livestock feeds, flour, adhesives, cosmetics, drugs, bakery products etc. so if a constituency is rich in cassava why can’t their legislators both at federal and state level team up to explore investors with the interest about establishing a factory based on cassava products and cassava derivatives. If the endeavor bore fruit, the locals will have employment opportunities in such establishments, government can also generate revenue, coupled with the fact that cassava farming will be further boosted in the area, since a buyer is found and the company will have abundant affordable raw material to purchase, a win-win situation for both parties, while keeping in mind that in Nigeria, cassava is just a drop from the bucket in terms available raw materials ranging from agriculture to mining.

One will wonder to why the above still remains a virgin paradigm, lingering for a piece of action but yet ignored, is it for ineptitude or indolence? Whatever the reason, innovation is perniciously being obliterated in the national assembly and will most certainly not get the murk any clearer. Talk is cheap, instead of budget padding, shouting and bickering within the chambers comfort, why not return to your domain and practically improve the status quo, or is it unorthodox for senators/reps to device a means of economic development in their constituencies?

It is bizarre, sad and pathetic to keep sailing in the direction of such archaic an thought, where the perception lies in the believe that the mantle of stimulating investment is only attributed to the executives, in a country where every Nigerian is a stakeholder and that when the music is good everyone will rejoice and dance happily.

Voters attitude is another sorrowful contributing factor, yielding low legislative output, electorates should strictly attach importance to candidate’s ideology, creativity and clear pragmatic vision for their constituency before considering giving their mandate.

Virtues that make a country great never come on a silver platter, but at a price of the will to go for an extra mile, to the unchartered territories, only then can we have a chance on economic security.

By Kabir Gidado Kagarko

Alumnus BCH/UDUS

Email: kabirgidado@gmail.com

Mobile: 08035019366

