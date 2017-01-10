Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ladies, Here’s How To Get Married In 5 Months Using Social Media – Dokun Olumofin

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Relationship | 0 comments

The ‘Love Doktor’, Joro Olumofin’s brother, Dokun Olumofin is back with more advice following his earlier posts on the rules married men must adhere to in order for them to stay acceptable on social media. In his new post, Dokun Olumofin reels out what a single lady must do in order to secure herself a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ladies, Here’s How To Get Married In 5 Months Using Social Media – Dokun Olumofin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.