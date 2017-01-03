Ladoke Akintola Foundation to honour Ambode, Ajimobi, Aregbesola and others

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Arrangement has been concluded for the 2017 memorial edition of Late Samuel Ladoke Akintola, former premier of Western Region which is scheduled for Thursday January12, 2017. The event bid to hold at Afe Babalola Auditorium University of Lagos, UNILAG, Lagos will feature the official launching of Ladoke Akintola Foundation and presentation of award to eminent Nigerians. According to the press statement signed by the chairman planning committee, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

