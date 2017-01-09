Ladoke Akintola University Prepare For Resumption.

After seven months strike, students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have been enjoined to brace themselves for resumption of academic and non-academic activities latest by the end of January. Also Read >>>> Ladoke Akintola University resumption date. The state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who dropped the hint, on …

The post Ladoke Akintola University Prepare For Resumption. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

