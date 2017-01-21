Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LADOL, Global Leaders to Promote $12tn Economic Value – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LADOL, Global Leaders to Promote $12tn Economic Value
Nigeria Today
The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics base (LADOL), has joined notable world business promoters in quest of developing a sustainable business outlook that is expected to unlock over $12 trillion in new market value as well as repair the global economic …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.