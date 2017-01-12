Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady Gets Engaged Two Weeks After Her Ex-Boyfriend Of 8 Years Dumped Her.

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An online user took to his page to revealed how his co-worker got married two weeks after her ex-boyfriend dump her.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He wrote

My coworker broke up with his girlfriend of 8 years two weeks ago & she got engaged today😭😭😭😭😭

Amazing! Lady Gets Engaged Two Weeks After Her Ex-Boyfriend Of 8 Years Dumped Her.

The post Lady Gets Engaged Two Weeks After Her Ex-Boyfriend Of 8 Years Dumped Her. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.