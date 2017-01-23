Pages Navigation Menu

Lady narrates how a man ejaculated on her in the bank today (Photo)

According to an Instagram user,  Amaka, a man ejaculated on her while standing on a bank queue today in Anambra state.

Read what she wrote after the cut…

“I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there, there was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me, I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist…. I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my outmost surprise it was a sperm I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before…. if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won’t live to remember a day like this 😞😞😞
#what_an_assault😭😞😭😞”

