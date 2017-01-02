Pages Navigation Menu

‘Lafia Stadium NPFL boost’ – SuperSport

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports


'Lafia Stadium NPFL boost'
Nasarawa United head coach, Kabir Dogo has called a huge boost the side's return to their home ground, Lafia Township Stadium for the upcoming top-flight. The Solid Miners will be staging a comeback to the ground after a season's sojourn at the …
