‘Lafia Stadium NPFL boost’ – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
'Lafia Stadium NPFL boost'
SuperSport
Nasarawa United head coach, Kabir Dogo has called a huge boost the side's return to their home ground, Lafia Township Stadium for the upcoming top-flight. The Solid Miners will be staging a comeback to the ground after a season's sojourn at the …
Lafia stadium ready for league matches
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG