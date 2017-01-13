Lagos Assembly Confirms Ambodes’ Nominees For various Departments, Agencies

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s nominees for various state’s Departments and Agencies.

Mr Hakeem Dickson, was confirmed by the House as the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), while Mrs Jokotola Ogundimu was confirmed as the Chairman, Lagos State Audit Service Commission.

The House also approved the governor’s nominees, Mr Ayo Adebusoye and Mr Mobolaji Aare as members of the Lagos State Public Procurement Board.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel o the satisfactory response of the nominees to the interrogation of the House.

The House after conducting voice votes approved the confirmations.

The speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House to communicate the approval to the governor.

Obasa, however, urged all nominees, who had faults in their Curriculum Vitae to perfect the flaws and send back to the House for record.

Earlier, the lawmakers took turns to interrogate the nominees on their capability for the job and the change they would want to bring to their respective agencies.

The assemblymen commended the nominees for their wealth of experiences, hard work and commitment in the service of the state.

On procurement, Obasa stressed the need to amend some of the laws for effective operations.

In his defence, Dickson vowed to ensure that every building in the state had an insurance cover to mitigate the devastating effects of disasters.

The DG who tendered unreserved apology for assuming the office before House’s confirmation, stated that “it was an oversight that occurred, that would never repeat itself in any other assignment in the future.”

Dickson, who was a former Chairman of Surulere Local Government promised to execute to the letter the provisions in the law that established the Safety Commission.

He said, “I’m such a person that ruminates a lot on any assigned role. Although, I’m not a mayor but DG- i’m ready to implement the provisions of the law that set up LSSC.

“Each house in the State must have to comply with the provision of having 5-6 Kg fire extinguisher to combat fire when it occurs in their houses. Also, every building must comply with the provision on insurance to mitigate effects of disasters.

LEADERSHIP reports that the House had in the recent past directed Dickson to vacate his headship of the commission for failure to get clearance from the House.

The Speaker told Dickson to address the problems posed by articulated vehicles, fire incidents, pits and well in the state, which he said had carelessly claimed many lives.

The Speaker added that the tasks before the new DG were enormous, which according to him must be thoroughly addressed to achieve the desired results.

The House adjourned its plenary session till February 28.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

