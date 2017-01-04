Lagos Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2017 Appropriation bill of N812.998 billion. The passage followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, headed by Mr Rotimi Olowo. The House approved the sum of N305.182 billion as total recurrent expenditure and N507.816 […]
