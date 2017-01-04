Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Politics

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2017 Appropriation bill of N812.998 billion. The passage followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, headed by Mr Rotimi Olowo. The House approved the sum of N305.182 billion as total recurrent expenditure and N507.816 […]

