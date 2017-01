Lagos Assembly passes Ambode’s N812.998bn 2017 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State’s 2017 Budget proposal of N812. 998 billion presented by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode into law.

