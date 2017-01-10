Lagos Assembly passes Sports Commission, Trust Fund Bills

Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Lagos State Sports Commission and Lagos State Sport Trust Fund Bills with the aim of ensuring an all-inclusive sports growth in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu, commended the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and members of the House for the passage of the two bills.

According to him, the two bills are connected and would help to take sports to greater heights in the state, besides that sports administration would be detached from government.

Kasunmu added that with the two bills, sports would be taken to the people at the grassroots, including working with the Ministry of Education to develop school sports.

He said that while the Sports Commission would help to ensure proper management of sporting activities through regulation of policies in sports, the Sports Trust Fund would help to generate fund to develop sports in the state.

He further said that with the Trust Fund, the labour of sports heroes will not be forgotten, as it would help to recognise and reward those who had contributed to sports development aside helping to identify and sponsor young and upcoming sports talents for development.Before the passage of the two bills, the Speaker led the Honourables to take a critical look at the content of the bills.

