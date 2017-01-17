Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Begins Basketball Development With Coaching Training – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos Begins Basketball Development With Coaching Training
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Lagos Begins Basketball Development With Coaching Training To regenerate development of basketball from the grassroots and discover talents from schools, the Lagos State Basketball Association (LSBA) has certified 33 coaches saddled with the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.