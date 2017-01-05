Lagos Begins Payment of Compensation To Mosafejo Traders

Lagos State Government on Thursday said it has commenced payment of compensation to traders of Mosafejo Market it dislodged to give way for its urban regeneration project in Oshodi area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Anifowose Abiola who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos reiterated that plans to regenerate Oshodi which will see the area transformed into a world class Central Business District (CBD) is on course.

He said work has already commenced on the Oshodi Transport Interchange adding that when completed the project will have facilities such as International Bus Terminals, Shopping/Business Malls, Local Bus Interchange, Theme Parks, Car Parks and other facilities that will add to a Modern City Lifestyle.

According to him, “the Oshodi Transport Interchange Project has commenced and upon completion, the project would be of immense benefit to all Lagosians, especially major stakeholders including traders, Commuters, transport unions, transport operators as well as shop owners” , he said

Anifowose added that the redevelopment will drive commerce and investment into Oshodi, urging the traders to embrace the plan .

He said, “just as the case with most urban regeneration in other parts of the world. The extent of what Government is doing for the traders may not be immediately appreciated “but upon completion you will realise that the value of your business and your quality of life would have improved tremendously” he said.

Also commenting on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Onabule said the strong need, to redevelop the area resulted in the regeneration of Oshodi into a world class Central Business District (CBD].

According to her, “Redevelopment of Oshodi will greatly enhance security of lives and properties in the neighbourhood”

Onabule said that the new Oshodi CBD would not only reduce crime in the area, but will also address the environmental nuisance and confusion often associated with the area.

According to the Special Adviser, “Oshodi in its present state currently accommodates about one million pedestrians daily with about 100,000 passengers daily accessing the 13 parks scattered within the area, while 76 per cent of the area is dedicated to transport and related activities, causing serious traffic congestion and other environmental issues,

“This project would see the total rebranding of the Old Oshodi, thus turning Lagos into a befitting and an iconic international gateway to the rest of the world. It would also ensure an organised transport system that will aid free flowing traffic,” she said.

A representative of the contractors, Messrs Planet Projects Limited, while confirming the progress of work on the interchange said that about 400 piles representing about 50 percent of the foundation works have been completed

He said work on the side-walk will commence by the end of January 2016, noting that the project is on schedule despite the high volume of vehicular and human traffic in Oshodi.

