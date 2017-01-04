Lagos Big Girl Shares After S3x Photo on Social Media

Lagos big girl simply identified as Susylicious has broken the internet with a after s3x suggestive photo taken at an undisclosed hotel at the Island area of Lagos State.

Susy as over 60,000 followers on Instagram and she teased them with a scantily-clad photo of herself in the exotic hotel room.

A study of of Susy’s page reveals she has been serially sharing adult contents with her b00bs, bum, tummy and hips on display to entice people.

See more photos of Susy below: