Lagos Businessman Larry Onuegbu wins Libel Suit against Dumebi Kachikwu over Naeto C’s Porsche Cayenne Wedding Gift
An Abuja High Court has awarded N2 million damages in favour of businessman and owner of Megapoints Automobiles Ltd, Larry Onuegbu after he filed a libel suit against one Dumebi Kachikwu. According to Onuegbu, he filed the suit after Kachikwu bought a 2012 Porsche Cayenne from him (Onuegbu) and gifted it to rapper Naeto C, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG