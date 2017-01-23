Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Businessman Larry Onuegbu wins Libel Suit against Dumebi Kachikwu over Naeto C’s Porsche Cayenne Wedding Gift

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Abuja High Court has awarded N2 million damages in favour of businessman and owner of Megapoints Automobiles Ltd, Larry Onuegbu after he filed a libel suit against one Dumebi Kachikwu. According to Onuegbu, he filed the suit after Kachikwu bought a 2012 Porsche Cayenne from him (Onuegbu) and gifted it to rapper Naeto C, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.