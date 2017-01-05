Lagos City: Bloomberg columnist says the world can learn from Lasgidi

According to an international writer, Lagos isn't as bad as they say it is in the global community.

Lagos city is getting a lot of good PR in 2017.

First ATL trap princes Quavo, Offset and Takeoff known as Migos shot their latest video ‘Call Casting‘ in Lagos and that was after the clip of their performance of the Billboard hit single ‘Bad & Bougee‘ went viral.

Now, a Bloomberg columnist Tyler Cowen has written a good article about the city of Lagos.

Cowen who recently visited Lagos wrote that contrary to popular belief overseas, Lagos is a safe city.

"I found Lagos to be much safer than advertised. It is frequently described as one of the most dangerous cities on earth. Many people told me I was crazy to go there, and some Nigerian expats warned me I might not get out of the airport alive" wrote Cowen who spent six days in Lagos.

In his column, he wrote that Lagos is safer than popular cities such as Rio De Janeiro where he was attacked.

Tyler Cowen also observed during his trip to Lagos that the city is religiously tolerant. "For all the negative publicity, many parts of Nigeria, especially Lagos, could and should serve as exemplars for religious tolerance," he wrote.

He concluded the article by suggesting that western countries should take a leaf from Lagos because it has proven that nationalism and tolerance can go hand in hand.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

