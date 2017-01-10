Lagos City Marathon: Am not running scared – Olumudi – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
Lagos City Marathon: Am not running scared – Olumudi
News24 Nigeria
Lagos – Nigeria foremost female marathoner, Aderonke Olumudi has her eyes set on winning the top prize at the 2017 Lagos City Marathon and she is not scared of local and foreign elites. Tipped to be the first Nigerian to finish at the 2016 edition and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG