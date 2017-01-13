Lagos Commences Registration for BECE

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has announced that registration for the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has commenced across the state.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, all principals of public junior secondary schools in the state are to collect customised Compact Disc (CD) from the state’s examinations board for early input of their candidates’ bio-data and Continuous Assessment Scores (CAS) I and II, in line with the subjects for the examination.

He said approved private junior secondary schools will collect their compact disc at the examination board after submitting evidence of payment of N6,000 examination fee at the board, adding that junior secondary schools with special permission and subject recognition inspection report are to pay N9,500 only.

“Failure to submit registration details on or before Friday, April 28, 2017 will be tantamount to late registration which attracts a penalty of N10,000 while damage of compact disc attracts a penalty of N2,500 irrespective of the status of the school, private or public.”

The permanent secretary disclosed that late registration to accommodate those who might not meet the deadline will commence on May 2 and end on Friday, May 19, 2017.

He advised schools with albino/visually impaired candidate(s) in JS III to inform the examinations board through a separate letter meant to convey that information to enable it make adequate preparations for issues that may likely affect such candidate(s) during the examination.

He advised members of the public especially parents of concerned students in public junior secondary schools not to pay money to anyone for the BECE, warning that anyone caught collecting any form of fees in this regard will be made to face the law.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

