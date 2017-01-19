Lagos earmarks 181 LG roads for construction in 2017

… warn your subjects against crime, Police CP tells monarchs, community leaders

JOSHUA BASSEY

Lagos State is set to commence the process for the award of 181 local government roads construction contract in the current fiscal year, noting the process will start next week.

This was disclosed by Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday at the first quarterly town hall meeting for 2017, the sixth in the series, held at the Ajelogo Housing Scheme, Ajelogo Market Road, Akanimodo, Mile 12.

Governor Ambode said the 181 roads, an improvement on the 114 roads, two in each local government, which his administration promised to embark upon every year.

Acknowledging that most of the requests made by residents during the interactive session at the town hall meeting were majorly on roads, owing to the success of the 114 roads delivered in September 2016, the governor said his administration thought it wise to ensure that the roads captured for 2017 were key roads that would have economic impact on the people living in that axis, hence the increase to 181 roads.

“I want to pronounce here that you should watch out next week in the newspapers, we are advertising 181 roads which would be done in all our local governments.

“What we have found out is that if we decided to continue with two, some of those roads are not linking each other to the main road, so most likely you would see that if we are supposed to do some road in some local governments, it would only make economic sense if there is a linkage.

“So, you would see in the advert that some local governments would have like three, some would have four roads, but the average is that 181 if you divide it by 57 that would be a minimum of three roads from each local governments,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, urged the governor to give priority to the construction of Adeniji-Adele Road and ensure the construction of other roads that deserve utmost attention in the area.

He also urged the governor to improve on the markets in the area to enviable standards, while urging total reconstruction of non-approved and unauthorised buildings already built within major markets in Lagos Island.

The Oba further tasked Lagosians to continue to cooperate and support the present administration as well as desist from any form of clandestine meetings that might undermine the progress of Governor Ambode’s administration.

Responding to questions on security, Fatai Owoseni, the state commissioner of police, said with the continued support of the state government, the command increased the number of personnel in Ketu-Epe Police post from two to 70 to effectively combat kidnapping and other crimes in Agbowa, Itoikin and environs, as well as transformed the hitherto abandoned Iyun Police post to anti-kidnapping unit, while two gun boats were moved to Ejirin.

Owoseni, however, told traditional rulers and community leaders to caution their subjects, especially the youths on the need to be law abiding, shun all forms of criminal activities, and only be engaged in lawful means of livelihood.

