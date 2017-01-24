Lagos Govt. to de-worms 60,000 pupils

The wife of the State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has advised parents to inculcate the culture of hygiene in their children to prevent infections.

Ambode gave the advice at the inauguration of the mass de-worming organised by the Lagos States Ministry of Youth and Social Development for over 60, 000 primary school pupils at Maryland, Lagos on Monday.

She said that hand-washing and healthy environment are key to effective hygiene and keeping diseases away.

She noted that worm parasites contributed significantly to malnutrition in children by stealing the nutrients they ingest, leading to dangerous health conditions like severe anaemia, stunted growth and low immunity among others.

According to her, de-worming children helps them to develop well and boost their learning capability.

“This is a great advantage that cannot be ignored because good academic performance will determine the future of a child.

“It is important to remind ourselves of the need to maintain a clean environment.

“This is a simple and effective way of preventing worms and help our children to live a healthy life,’’ the governor’s wife said.

Ambode commended the state government for the mass de-worming exercise, describing it as pivotal to the survival, growth and development of every child and regardless of social background.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibilities towards educating children on healthy habits for good growth and development.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said 60,000 pupils from various primary schools would be de-wormed, using WHO-recommend drug.

Akinbile-Yusuf said that worm infection had been identified as one of the major challenges to healthy growth and development of children, which the human body system did not have natural means to combat.

According to her, worms infect more than one third of the world’s population, with the most intense infections in children and the poor.

She promised that the present administration would continue to take proactive measures that would assist healthy development and robust welfare of children in the state.

