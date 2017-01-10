Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Govt. won’t privatise water corporation – MD – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos Govt. won't privatise water corporation – MD
BusinessDay
The Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Muminu Badmus, on Tuesday assured its workers that the government would not privatise the organisation. Badmus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the assurance became …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.