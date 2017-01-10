Lagos Govt. won’t privatise water corporation – MD – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Lagos Govt. won't privatise water corporation – MD
BusinessDay
The Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Muminu Badmus, on Tuesday assured its workers that the government would not privatise the organisation. Badmus told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the assurance became …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG