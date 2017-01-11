N-POWER applicants protest at Lagos Assembly – News24 Nigeria
Lagos – Unemployed youths who applied to be captured in the Federal Government's N-POWER scheme that will pay successful ones N30 000 monthly on Tuesday stormed the State House of Assembly in Alausa in protest the non-commencement of the …
