N-POWER applicants protest at Lagos Assembly – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


N-POWER applicants protest at Lagos Assembly
Lagos – Unemployed youths who applied to be captured in the Federal Government's N-POWER scheme that will pay successful ones N30 000 monthly on Tuesday stormed the State House of Assembly in Alausa in protest the non-commencement of the …
