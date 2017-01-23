Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos living: Solving Nigeria’s megacity housing crisis – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 23, 2017


Lagos living: Solving Nigeria's megacity housing crisis
Nigeria's largest city Lagos is facing a housing crisis. The BBC's Nancy Kacungira looks at how entrepreneurs are trying to solve the crisis. Developers say Eko Atlantic is aimed at those on a middle income. Affordable housing is a considerable
