Lagos marathon: Pam says Olamide not my match – The Eagle Online
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Lagos marathon: Pam says Olamide not my match
The Eagle Online
Deborah Pam, winner of the female category of 2016 Jos 42km International Marathon, says that Oluwaseun Olamide, Nigerian female category winner of the maiden Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, was no threat to her. Pam told the News Agency of …
2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Olumidi trains in America
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG