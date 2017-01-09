Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos marathon: Pam says Olamide not my match – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos marathon: Pam says Olamide not my match
The Eagle Online
Deborah Pam, winner of the female category of 2016 Jos 42km International Marathon, says that Oluwaseun Olamide, Nigerian female category winner of the maiden Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, was no threat to her. Pam told the News Agency of …
2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Olumidi trains in AmericaThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.