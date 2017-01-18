Lagos NUT reiterates need for professionalism in teaching

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment toward professionalising teaching with the support of relevant stakeholders. Mr Segun Raheem, the Chairman of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that NUT was already collaborating with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to…

The post Lagos NUT reiterates need for professionalism in teaching appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

