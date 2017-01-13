Lagos Police to Treat Pretty Mike’s Case as a Criminal Investigation | WATCH
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said that it will treat Mike Eze-Nwalie, aka Pretty Mike‘s case as a criminal investigation. Mike had walked into a wedding venue last weekend with two ladies on a dog leash. An act that sparked outrage on social media. That was not the first time he […]
