Lagos State N-Power Becomes Operational by End of January – Coordinator

Lagos State Coordinator of the N-Power’s programme, Shola Falana has given assurance that the scheme would become fully operational by the end of January in the state.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday 10th, January directed the Acting Clerk, Azeez Sanni to invite the State’s Coordinator of N-Power scheme over a petition sent to the House for alleged shady practices.

But in her submission, the Coordinator in company of the State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande stated Lagos had highest number of applicants for the programme, adding that that was responsible for the slow take off.

The N-Power scheme was a programme designed by the federal government to empower the youth and the vulnerable in the country.

This was part of the campaign promises by President Muhammadu Buhari during electioneering in 2015.

While responding to some of the questions raised by the lawmakers, Falana explained that the federal government has final verdict on the programme, saying she was acting according to instructions.

She said, “the scheme involves five programmes from the Federal level, one of them is the N-Power. The screening and shortlisting of applicants were done at the federal level.

“Lagos has the highest number of applicants and Alimosho led in the State. Over 11,000 applicants were successful in the state. It was as a result of this that we had a delay. By the grace of God, before the end of January, we will start paying the successful applicants.

“We shall also display the certificates of successful applicants and I promise to always acquaint with members of the House on the other programmes of the scheme,” Falana said.

The Deputy Majority Whip, Omotayo Oduntan however, disclosed that it was unbelievable that she and her co-colleague from Alimosho, Bisi Yusuff were not aware of such development happening in their constituencies.

While supporting Oduntan, Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, chairman House committee on Public Petitions said members were supposed to be carried along on the activities of the scheme.

However, the chairman on Housing, lbrahim Layode disagreed with his colleagues. According to Layode, "the coordinator had informed us that it was a decision ratified at the federal level, we shouldn't blame her.

“Instead, let’s liaise with our representatives at the federal level to brief us on how those names were selected,” Layode said.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary told the Coordinator to ensure that Lagos State is not shortchanged while carrying out the directive of the federal government.

Obasa added, “Also, do everything possible to ensure that our people are paid both the December and January stipends.”

The Speaker also directed the Coordinator to forward the list of the successful applicants to the House since the information reaching them indicated that “many of those shortlisted are non-indigenes of the state.”

