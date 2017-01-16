Lagos State University 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced.

This is to inform the general public that the Lagos State University (LASU) through her management has fixed the Matriculation Ceremony for the newly admitted students for 2016/2017 Academic Session, for Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Management has also NOTED that most of the students are yet to pay their tuition, even after they had been …

The post Lagos State University 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

