Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State University Clarifies What Constitute Indecent Dressing In Campus.

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The attention of University Management has been drawn to misgivings on the part of students regarding the constituents of ‘Indecent Dressing’ and the implementation of the rules pertaining this. Management wishes to state categorically that extant constituents of inappropriate dressing are as contained in the Students’ Code of Conduct Form which was considered and approved …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Lagos State University Clarifies What Constitute Indecent Dressing In Campus. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.