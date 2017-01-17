Lagos State University Non-Academic Staff Union (SSANU,NASU) Embarks On A Warning Strike.
This is to inform the general public that the non-academic staff of Lagos State University, LASU has embarked on a five-day warning strike as directed by the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the unions in the institution to press their demands. It was learnt that the unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian …
The post Lagos State University Non-Academic Staff Union (SSANU,NASU) Embarks On A Warning Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG