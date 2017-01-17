Lagos State University Non-Academic Staff Union (SSANU,NASU) Embarks On A Warning Strike.

This is to inform the general public that the non-academic staff of Lagos State University, LASU has embarked on a five-day warning strike as directed by the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the unions in the institution to press their demands. ‎ ‎It was learnt that the unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian …

