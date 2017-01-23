Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos TAFCAN, plans Over Distance Race ahead of AFN, IAAF seasons

As part of its plans to prepare athletes for competitions in 2017, the Track and Field Coaches Association of Nigeria (TAFCAN), will organise “TAFCAN Coaches Over Distance Race’’. The race which will be organised by the Lagos State Chapter of TAFCAN is scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Abiodun Ibrahim, the…

The post Lagos TAFCAN, plans Over Distance Race ahead of AFN, IAAF seasons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

