Lagos task force arrests 67 hoodlums, impounds 75 motorcycles – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 15, 2017


Lagos task force arrests 67 hoodlums, impounds 75 motorcycles
Lagos — Following complaints from residents over persistent loss of valuables at Oshodi, operatives of Lagos State Task Force has arrested 67 hoodlums suspected to be pickpockets and impounded 75 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada within …
