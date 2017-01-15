Lagos task force arrests 67 hoodlums, impounds 75 motorcycles

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Lagos — Following complaints from residents over persistent loss of valuables at Oshodi, operatives of Lagos State Task Force has arrested 67 hoodlums suspected to be pickpockets and impounded 75 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada within the axis.

It was learned that the hoodlums were arrested while smoking Indian Hemp along railway line under Oshodi bridge while the Okadas were impounded for plying restricted routes.

One of the suspects, 38-year-old Ganiyu Ahmed, an indigene of Ibadan in Oyo State, admitted engaging in petty theft at Oshodi bus stop, and begged for forgiveness.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the arrest, assured residents that the agency was battle-ready to put an end to environmental nuisance across the state particularly within Oshodi.

The Chairman, howeve,r warned traders in the state to desist from displaying wares on road setbacks and walkways in the state, saying any traders caught would be arrested and prosecuted and his goods would be confiscated.

He said the agency with the operatives of Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, were ready to commence general enforcement of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws within Oshodi and its environs beginning from today.

The Chairman in a statement by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, emphasized the commitment of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to make Lagos especially Oshodi axis, a friendly and sanitized environment.

