Lagos Task Force arrests 67 miscreants, impounds motorcycles

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested 67 miscreants and impounded 75 motorcycles arrested for flouting the state government laws.The chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, who made this disclosure yesterday, said the agency was ready to put an end to all environmental nuisance across the state, particularly around Oshodi and its environs.

Egbeyemi said the agency impounded 75 motorcycles for plying restricted routes around Oshodi, particularly those carrying passengers from Oshodi to Sango and other parts of the state. He confirmed that 67 arrested miscreants were ‘pick-pocketers’ and hoodlums caught smoking Indian hemp along railway line under Oshodi bridge.

One of the arrested Indian hemp smokers who was caught by the taskforce chairman himself by Moyosore market, Mr. Ganiyu Ahmed, 38-year-old, admitted that he has been smoking weeds in the market for long with his members during the day.He confessed that at night they pick pockets at Oshodi bus stop, however adding that he is pleading for mercy so that he will desist from the act.

The chairman also enjoined traders across the state to stop selling or displaying wares on road walkways and setbacks.He also warned traders along Oshodi to Cappa ( both sides) to immediately move their wares off the road setbacks and walkways, as any traders caught would be arrested and have his/her goods confiscated by the agency.He said the agency with the operatives of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) was ready to commence general enforcement of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws within Oshodi and its environs on Monday, January 16, 2017.

He further hinted that he has strategized his work plans on enforcement of the agency to make Oshodi and its environs more secure from criminals and other social vices.The chairman said he was working on the directives of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, of their zero tolerance against any criminal activities by miscreants and hoodlums around Oshodi anymore.He said the Lagos State police boss further directed that all those arrested be immediately charged to court including motorcycles riders and passengers in accordance to the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

