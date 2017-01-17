Lagos To Install 13,000 CCTV To Step Up Emergency Management Monitoring

Lagos State Government on Tuesday said plans have been concluded to improve its management of emergencies and disasters by installing 13,000. CCTV cameras in flash points across the metropolis.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu disclosed this in a meeting with all the Heads of Emergency Response Team (ERT) at Lagos State. Secretariat located in Alausa area of the state..

He said the agency is also considering establishment of additional dispatched centres and stepping up of Monitoring and Surveillance Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Tiamiyu “over 13,000 Cameras will be installed in the major flash points across the State, this means that the Agency, apart from calls from Lagosians to report emergency cases, analysts can adequately monitor from the Command and Control Centre activities across the State to activate emergency response where and when necessary. These combined efforts can only make Lagos safer.”

The General Manager also disclosed that governor Ambode has approved the establishment of additional three dispatch centres at Lekki, Ikorodu Road and Badagry.

He explained that this will complement the existing dispatch points located at the LASEMA Response Unit, Cappa Oshodi and the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, thereby improving the response time of emergency management in the state.;

Tiamiyu also stated that the Agency is stepping up the activities of Monitoring and Surveillance Unit in preventing and mitigating against unnecessary loss of lives and properties in the state.

“The operation will include monitoring and surveillance activities in domestic, industrial and public facilities in the State which is a paradigm shift from the orthodox strategy of waiting for emergency to occur and then respond,” he said.

He noted that the new approach is a practical way to reducing emergency/disasters thereby reducing the huge expenses borne by the state government on emergency intervention and relief assistance to victims of various emergencies in the State.

Tiamiyu expressed the need for the general public to partner with the Lagos State Government in mitigating, preventing and consequently reducing hazards, risks and vulnerability by ensuring that distress calls on emerging hazards and risks are relayed to the agency through its toll free lines for prompt intervention.

