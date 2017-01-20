Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security In a bid to reduce crime and complement the efforts of security agencies, the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has announced plans to strengthen community policing. He disclosed that the …
