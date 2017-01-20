Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security In a bid to reduce crime and complement the efforts of security agencies, the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has announced plans to strengthen community policing. He disclosed that the …
Nigeria: Death Penalty for KidnappersAllAfrica.com
Ambode mourns passage of Government House reporterThe Eagle Online
Lagos councils to get 181 roadsThe Nation Newspaper
Vanguard –http://www.newmail-ng.com/ (satire) (press release) (subscription) (blog) –Guardian
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.