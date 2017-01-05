Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos to prosecute 71 miscreants, street traders – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos to prosecute 71 miscreants, street traders
P.M. News
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force ) has concluded arrangement to charge 71 arrested street traders and miscreants to the Lagos State Environmental courts for immediate prosecution. A statement from the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.