Lagos To Train 1000 Facilitators For Adult Literacy Project

…Targets 95 Percent Literacy Level By 2019 The Lagos State Government through the Agency for Mass Education on Friday announced plans to commence training of 1000 facilitators for the State’s adult literacy programme christened Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is Learning). Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, in a statement, said the training, which is the first of its series, is aimed at equipping facilitators with the necessary skills required to train adults, adding that the first batch of the training will commence from January 10 and run to January 11, 2017.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

