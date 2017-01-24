Pages Navigation Menu

Lai Mohammed portraying ‘the lie in his name’ – Reno defends Jonathan, BBOG

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

Former senior special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has lambasted Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for saying Jonathan did nothing months after the abduction of Chibok Girls by Boko Haram in April 2014. Lai Mohammed in a statement yesterday scolded the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, stating that their use of ‘impudent’ […]

