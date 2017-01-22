Lalong Writes El-Rufai Over Southern Kaduna Killings, Seek collaboration

Plateau State governor, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong haswritten a passionate letter of condolence to his Kaduna State counterpart, Malam Nasir El-Rufai over the recent killings in southern Kaduna.

Lalong in a two-page letter dated 17th January, 2017, seek collaboration with his Kaduna counterpart to endt he crisis in southern Kaduna.

“Your Excellency, be rest assured that the Government of Plateau State share with you the pain of this unfortunate incidence, and know that our doors remain open for collaboration with you, to mitigate the effects of this crisis while succouring the internallydisplaced,” the letter read.



The Plateau Governor said isolating conflict entrepreneurs for prosecution is panacea for sustainable peace in the two states along with robust partnership between the states.

“I am confident our partnership, giving our common resolve to ensure peaceful coexistence and a secure environment for all our citizens within our borders, will be attained sooner than later.

“The assurances of Mr. President and his marching orders to all security apparatus, together with the collective commitment of our communities to work assiduously in identifying and isolating conflict merchants for prosecution, will yield the fruits of sustainable peace in our States.

“The loss of scores of people and the retrogression that the violence has occasioned in the various communities bring very sorry and painful memories of the decade of blood on the Plateau, which we have now overcome with the collective resolve of the people,” the letter read.

Lalong who also expressed optimism, that the state will bounce back

“Kaduna has in the past come out of crises to become the cosmopolitan hub of peaceful coexistence, through the commitment and declaration of all stakeholders for peace. I am therefore surprised that this resolve has been weakened by the eruption of violence in the Southern part of your State.

“I call on all Leaders of Communities, Religious, Socio-cultural Groups and indeed all Stakeholders in the State, to join hands and bring to an end this dastardly act of violence.

“All leaders must take a stand to become part of the solution and must avail their goodwill, experience, and wisdom as vehicles for the speedy resolution of the conflicts.

“Violent crisis everywhere in the world return to the table of dialogue to be resolved, and the people of Southern Kaduna must therefore tour this part of humanity in resolving their disputes,” he said.

